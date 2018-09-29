Is Strictly Come Dancing broadcast live? Or is it filmed in advance? Here’s what you need to know…

Advertisement

Is Strictly Come Dancing live on Saturday nights?

Yes. Strictly Come Dancing is broadcast live from Elstree Studios near London, going out every Saturday night through the autumn all the way up to the final in December on BBC1.

Any mistakes, tumbles and awkward moments are immediately beamed out across the nation – there’s no chance of a do-over.

Of course the VTs (“this week in training…”) are pre-recorded. That’s because the dance floor is being prepared for the next performance, with props and lights and plenty of glitter.

Is the Strictly Sunday night results show live or pre-recorded?

You’ll notice they don’t say “live from Elstree Studios” on the Sunday night – and that’s because the results show is recorded in advance.

After everyone gathers together to chant “keeeeeep dancing!!” at the end of the live show on Saturday evening, there’s a bit of a break so audiences at home can vote. As the vote closes, filming for the Sunday night results show begins.

Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman and the judges come back into the studio wearing new outfits and everyone talks about “last night’s performances”. The musical guest arrives and does a couple of takes, the pro dancers perform a group number and if anyone fluffs their auto-cue lines they can film them again.

But some things CAN’T be re-recorded. The moment the celebrities find out if they’ve got through? That’s shot in a single take. And there are no do-overs for the dance-off.

Advertisement

Filming ends late on Saturday night – but the audience in the studio is asked to keep the secret until the result is revealed on Sunday.