First-look Doctor Who series 11 clip includes a Peter Capaldi callback

A first-look clip has been revealed from Jodie Whittaker’s debut Doctor Who episode, showing the new Thirteenth Doctor get to grips with her new gender while also nodding to her previous incarnation.

While at first she’s confused to be addressed as “madam” by new companion Yaz (Mandip Gill) – “Am I???” she asks when informed that she’s a woman – she quickly turns her mind to other matters, trying to work out why she, Yaz and Ryan (Tosin Cole) have ended up on a broken-down train, and also wondering why she can’t remember her name.

Still, she hasn’t forgotten everything, telling her new pals that “half an hour ago [she] was a white-haired Scotsman” in reference to her predecessor as the Doctor, Peter Capaldi, whose costume she’s still wearing.

Overall, the new footage promises a low-key introduction to Whittaker’s Doctor – despite the amnesia, she doesn’t seem to be suffering too much physically post-regeneration – with a few nods to the past.

Now all we have to is wait for over a week to see the other 59 minutes of the episode…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Sunday 7th October at 6.45pm