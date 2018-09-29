Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Russian Grand Prix live on TV?

Lewis Hamilton has a 40 point advantage in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings as the F1 grid arrives in Russia for the 16th race of the 2018 season.

Advertisement

Sky Sports will have full live coverage of the whole race weekend, with Channel 4 broadcasting highlights of qualifying and the race.

It’s a packed weekend of sport, with Ryder Cup golf, Premier League matches and a potentially decisive Formula 1 battle all taking place.

Find out how to follow all the action live on TV this weekend, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Russian Grand Prix

Live from the Sochi Autodrom

Qualifying: Saturday 29th September

Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1, with the qualifying start time set for 1pm. Channel 4 meanwhile will have full highlights from 4.30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 30th September

The race is due to start at 12.10pm and is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1.

Channel 4 meanwhile will have highlights from 6.45pm.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Singapore Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.