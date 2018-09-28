When is Peaky Blinders on back TV? Who’s in the cast, what’s the plot and will there be a movie?

Series 4 of BBC’s epic Peaky Blinders ended with the deadly Tommy Shelby becoming the elected MP of the Birmingham South constituency, cementing the Shelby clan’s position of power.

But with Tommy’s increasingly fragile mental state becoming more and more apparent, could the fifth series of Steven Knight’s gangster family epic start to see the unpinning of the Shelbys?

Here’s everything you need to know about Peaky Blinders series 5…

When does Peaky Blinders return to TV?

After the series 4 finale in December 2017, it was confirmed that Peaky Blinders would be returning in 2019.

Filming then started on the streets of Brum on September 17th this year after a Cillian Murphy fan account shared pictures of the cast on set on Instagram.

With filming now well underway, we could see the Blinders back on our screens as early as Spring next year.

However, Peaky Blinders will have a new home come its return in 2019, after it was confirmed the show was now switching channels from BBC Two to BBC One.

Explaining the decision behind the switch, Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore revealed, “Peaky Blinders is world class drama at the top of its game and the time has arrived for it to move to the UK’s biggest channel. Steven Knight’s epic storytelling is authentic and utterly compelling and I want to give it the chance to be enjoyed by an even broader audience on BBC One.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better response to series four and the impact it had with young audiences. This move will also give BBC Two more creative headroom to experiment with new drama.”

Which of the cast will be returning to Peaky Blinders?

While nothing has been officially confirmed, Peaky Blinders wouldn’t be as half as captivating without the presence of the dashing Cillian Murphy – who, after he was spotted on set filming, is most likely returning.

Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), Michael Gray (Finn Cole), Ada Thorne (Sophie Rundle) and Polly Gray (Helen McCrory) are also all set to be returning.

It has also been reported that Aidan Gillen, whom you may recognise as Game of Thrones’ Littlefinger, will be returning as the wonderfully named Aberama Gold.

As an uneasy ally of the Shelby’s, gypsy Aberama and his son, boxer Bonnie (played by Jack Rowan) will make a return for the fifth series.

Meanwhile, it is unlikely we will be seeing any more of Tom Hardy, after his character Alfie Solomons was shot dead by Tommy in the series finale.

However, Hardy’s exit from the series came as a surprise to the Peaky Blinder cast, with Paul Anderson saying he “didn’t know it was coming.”

“We were unsure, it was up for debate and discussion,” he told Digital Spy. “I know that Tom didn’t want to go.”

But despite Hardy’s exit, Knight promises there will be “a lot of big-name guest stars” appearing in series 5.

What will be the plot of Peaky Blinders series 5?

The end of series 4 saw the Shelby clan assume more power than ever before after Tommy is elected to be an MP for Birmingham South – winning by a landslide.

And it appears politics is set to become a family affair for the Shelby’s after Paul Anderson revealed his character Arthur also gains parliamentary connections.

But before we see a Shelby run for Prime Minister, Anderson was quick to reassure fans that the Shelby’s will only be using their newfound power to further manipulate their surroundings.

Speaking to Metro, he explained, “What it gives Arthur and his family is more power. Tommy is in a position of power, and he can only get stronger in that position. We’ll all have more cover, more opportunity and more protection.

“Becoming an MP is just Tommy expanding his empire – his ambition is to have power in a lot of areas and that’s just another extension of his power.”

The 5th series is also likely to explore Tommy’s worsening mental health; previously touched upon in the last season, the leader of the family business was forced to come out of his three-month break to deal with his issues. Could Tommy actually be growing a conscience, or could the post-traumatic stress of what he saw in the First World War still be troubling him?

Meanwhile, creator Steven Knight has previously explained how he would like the series to explore the rise of fascism in the pre-war era of the 1930’s.

In an interview with the Birmingham Mail, he explained, “There is so much stuff happening as we are going into the 30’s. The depression and the rise of fascism form part of the storyline. It is setting those things up.”

Will there be a Peaky Blinders movie?

While it was initially believed that the fifth season marked the end of Peaky Blinders, fans can get set for a further two series, which Knight confirmed after the programme won a BAFTA for Best Drama Series.

“My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars,” he explained, “So I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It’ll take three more series to reach that point.”

But with Peaky Blinders’ success across the pond on the US edition of Netflix, show creator Steven Knight and executive producer Caryn Mandabach have revealed the team are in discussions about a possible film spinoff.

“There are many people in America that love ​Peaky Blinders and plenty of movie stars that want to be in the movie,” Mandabach explained to Digital Spy. “We heard Julia Roberts wants to do it – but this is hearsay… I don’t really know for sure.”

Cillian Murphy is more than ready to bring Tommy to the big screen, hinting that Knight has some “ideas”.

“You’d have to be careful, but I’d be curious to do it,” he told Esquire.

Mandabach has teased that they’ve even had offers to make Peaky Blinders into a musical.

“We’re actively having meetings about it,” she said. “You can only imagine those meetings are real fun.”

But for fans who truly can’t wait for the next fix of Peaky Blinders, be it on small screen, big screen or interpretive dance, Birmingham is holding a two-day festival in honour of the programme over this weekend (29th-30th September).

Taking place in Digbeth, the area will be remodelled to replicate the Victorian era offering contemporary street food, vintage fairground rides and historical talks on the era.