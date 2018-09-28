Martin Clunes and Frances de la Tour steal the show in Vanity Fair episode 2

Vanity Fair brought out the big guns for episode two, with both Frances de la Tour and Martin Clunes revelling in their roles in the ITV period drama.

First Doc Martin star Clunes made an impact as the stingy Sir Pitt Crawley, before Harry Potter and The History Boys actress de la Tour stole the show as the fabulously wealthy – and fabulously dismissive – Matilda Crawley.

Viewers called the casting of de la Tour “genius” and Clunes “bloody brilliant”, as the ITV drama continued following its opening episode on Sunday.

The ITV drama had struggled in the ratings on Sunday against BBC1 thriller Bodyguard, but viewers who stuck with the drama on Monday clearly warmed to the growing cast of characters.

Soooo Martin and Frances have just totally stolen the show and eclipsed everyone else!! I would love to see the gag reel 🙈😂 #VanityFair @ITV — Jessyca Northcote (@JessycaAnne89) September 3, 2018

Frances De La Tour should be on telly every week. #VanityFair — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) September 3, 2018

Clunes even won over skeptics with his performance.

Also, not a massive Martin Clunes fan but he's bloody brilliant in this. #VanityFair — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) September 3, 2018

I know #VanityFair is getting pasted but I can’t help it- I love it. Especially Martin Clunes 😂 — Jane Vaughan (@janevaughanuk) September 3, 2018

I keep waiting for #VanityFair to become less fizzily wonderful, and then Martin Clunes nearly runs over his heir with a carriage while his daughters yell “DADDY KILL HIM!” and everything is fine. — Kat Brown (@katbrown) September 3, 2018

Aunt Matilda is a firm favourite in Vanity Fair, but getting the casting right can be tricky. Thankfully, ITV looks to have found a winner in de la Tour.

Genius to cast Frances de la Tour as Miss Crawley #VanityFair — Catherine Kelliher (@kitty_kelliher) September 3, 2018

And then Frances De La Tour came along and raised the stakes and everyone was better for it and now I'm fully along for the ride #VanityFair — Luke Hereford (@lukewhereford) September 3, 2018

I meant to tweet while watching; Frances De la Tour is brilliant at playing the formidable & eccentric Matilda, she's a great actress! The first thing I ever saw her in was Rising Damp! #VanityFair — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) September 3, 2018

Well #VanityFair has just got a whole lot better now Aunt Matilda has arrived. Frances de la Tour is absolutely outstanding — Neil Riach (@neilriach) September 3, 2018

The series continues this Sunday on ITV, with Olivia Cooke’s Becky Sharp travelling with Aunt Matilda to London.

Watch out London town, Becky Sharp is on her way.#VanityFair continues Sunday 9pm @ITV pic.twitter.com/lw2JWBMzsR — ITV (@ITV) September 3, 2018

With two episodes now under its belt and more characters to discover, maybe it can bite back against Bodyguard?

#VanityFair is everything I hoped it would be – it’s been attempted before – but this production, brought to us by some of the team that gave us War and Peace, is wonderfully edgy and vibrant. It’s not like your usual period drama – Makepeace’s world is very sharp… Becky Sharpe — Anthony Stewart Head (@AnthonySHead) September 3, 2018

This article was originally published on 4 September 2018