New images reveals first look at This Country BBC3 special

The cult comedy starring real-life siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper, is returning for a one-off bumper episode

Good news for fans of the cult comedy This Country — the BBC is lifting the “Kurtan” on a special episode of the Bafta-winning sitcom about Cotswolds cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe.

A 40-minute special, it’s set eight months on from the end of the second series, which ended in a bit of a cliffhanger with Kerry accused of hoarding stolen vacuum cleaners, all thanks to her terrible father, Martin, who had stored the goods in a lock-up hired in her name. So will Kerry save her dad — or herself?

Written by and starring siblings Daisy May Cooper (Kerry) and Charlie Cooper (Kurtan), the new episode will be followed by a full series in 2019.

All about This Country

