Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Meet Apprentice candidate Frank Brooks: the businessman who ‘pushes boundaries with his humour’

Meet Apprentice candidate Frank Brooks: the businessman who ‘pushes boundaries with his humour’

The marketing specialist wants to be the Lulu to Lord Sugar’s Take That

Frank Brooks, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Frank is a self-proclaimed ‘trendsetter’ and an Apprentice candidate who speaks about himself in the third person – “Frank is unique, one of a kind, generous, fun-loving soul who knows what he wants in life,” he says to describe himself.

Advertisement

But what’s his approach to business? It’s, shall we say, left field. “I think being good at business is like being good at karaoke,” he says. “You need to be confident, command the attention of the room and roll over failure.”

And there’s more. “My karaoke song is Relight my Fire by Take That and Lulu,” he adds. “Maybe I can be the Lulu to Lord Sugar’s Take That.”

Brooks is currently a marketing specialist at media firm Reuters, but previously spent eight years as a Dispenser at Boots.

We might expect a risqué joke or two from Brooks, with the budding businessman admitting he likes to “push boundaries with his humour”. But Brooks says he’s not always a laugh, admitting he can sometimes play people off against each other to get what he wants.

However, he still managed to give Apprentice fans a giggle with his official candidate picture after a photoshop error left him with an extra-long hand.

BBC, TL

Frank Brooks: The Facts

Age: 27

Occupation: Senior Marketing Manager

Lives: London

Advertisement

Instagram: @frank_brooks_

Tags

All about The Apprentice

Frank Brooks, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BBC, TL

Have you spotted the photoshop fail in this year’s Apprentice candidate photos?

The Apprentice 2018 (BBC, EH)

The Apprentice 2018: meet the candidates

BBC, Getty, TL

Lord Sugar delivers his verdict on former Apprentice star Katie Hopkins: ‘She’s made her bed and she’s going to have to lie in it’

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 10:00:01 on 25/09/2018 - Programme Name: The Apprentice - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE EMBARGOED FROM PUBLICATION UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 2018** Lord Sugar - (C) Boundless Taylor Herring - Photographer: Jim Marks

Lord Sugar: fame-seeking Apprentice candidates join the show “for the wrong reasons”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more