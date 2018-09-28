Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
First look at the return of Luther in eerie new trailer

First look at the return of Luther in eerie new trailer

And Idris Elba's DCI John Luther isn't in the best state

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qQCMfKDfLo, BBC, TL

This will hurt. Not our words, but those of the eerie new Luther series five trailer, which sees Idris Elba’s titular troubled detective heavy breathing and limping through a darkened corridor before suddenly stopping.

Advertisement

And that’s about it, despite the cameras rolling for the last few months to create four new episodes of the BBC1 drama.

So what else do we know about the upcoming series? Again, not much. Elba has been tight-lipped about the episodes, but he hinted to RadioTimes.com that Ruth Wilson’s enigmatic killer Alice may return, last seen in the series three finale four years ago.

“It’s classic Luther,” he added. “We’re not reinventing the wheel.”

Luther launched in 2010, followed by a second series in 2011 and a third in 2013. The last we saw of the drama was a two-episode fourth series which was broadcast in December 2015.

The BBC haven’t yet announced when the fifth series will hit our screens.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 19 June 2018

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Luther

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qQCMfKDfLo, BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(SEAC, JG)

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Idris Elba

Idris Elba to star as the Hunchback of Notre Dame for Netflix film

Idris Elba

Idris Elba to star in new Netflix comedy Turn Up Charlie

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more