Bake Off’s Noel Fielding has had a pretty major makeover

The Great British Bake Off’s Noel Fielding has undergone a pretty major makeover, revealing on Instagram that his trademark black hair – which he’s dyed for over a decade of TV – has gone.

Instead, Noel will be sporting a blonde look from now on, though fans of Bake Off shouldn’t expect to see the change in the tent any time soon, given that the current series was all filmed over the summer.

“This is not a selfie,” Fielding wrote as he posted….well, let’s call it a photographic self-portrait on the website, sporting a blonde look that may take fans of his earlier comedy work (specifically the first series of BBC3’s The Mighty Boosh, when his hair was lighter) on a trip down memory lane.

Alternatively, it might remind some of when his character in Channel 4 sitcom The IT Crowd, Richmond, gave up his goth lifestyle to become more mainstream, developing a clean-cut look and starting a business called “Goth 2 Boss”.

In real life, we doubt Fielding is giving up his particular sense of style so easily – though this new look might mean that he and co-host Sandi Toksvig make for a real couple of blonde bombshells when it comes to filming the Celebrity Bake Off specials this year…

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8.00pm