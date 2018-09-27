Accessibility Links

Will there be romance between Doctor Who companions Ryan and Yasmin?

Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill are keeping conspicuously quiet about the rumours...

Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Could the new Doctor Who series feature an intergalactic love story?

Actors Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, who play the Doctor’s new companions Ryan and Yasmin, are conspicuously coy about a rumoured on-screen romance between their characters.

“I can’t remember!” Cole teased when asked about the relationship by Metro.

“We’re getting good at ‘can’t remember’ answers,” Gill added, “which means we’re not allowed to say because people are standing behind us!”

Sure, they may be trying to stir the pot – but it wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility for sparks to fly between the two characters? After all, recent series of Doctor Who have shown us relationships between Rose Tyler and boyfriend Mickey Smith (played by Billie Piper and Noel Clarke) and married couple Amy Pond and Rory Williams (Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill).

Sadly it looks like the two new additions are good at keeping secrets. In a previous interview with RadioTimes.com, Gill revealed that in the past she’s found it easy to keep shtum about Doctor Who secrets — starting with her own casting.

“It’s not hard not telling people. I really like to sign something and start it and then say you’ve got a job,” she said.

Mandip Gill as Yasmin in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)
Both she and Cole have worked together previously on Hollyoaks — meaning that their  chemistry was already there when they started filming.

“Jodie [Whittaker] and Brad[ley Walsh] are absolutely amazing and really welcoming, but [with Tosin] it felt like I had my friend,” Gill said.

Doctor Who returns on the 7th October on BBC1

