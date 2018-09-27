Accessibility Links

Former Doctors David Tennant and Peter Capaldi went to see Mark Gatiss live on stage

Two Doctors and John Simm's Master were all in the audience

It’s a wonder the universe hasn’t imploded yet.

After their recent reunion at a sci-fi convention in Austin, Texas, two former Time Lords David Tennant and Peter Capaldi both went to see Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss live on stage on the same night.

Gatiss and his co-stars were performing in League of Gentlemen Live at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

And Capaldi and Tennant weren’t the only Doctor Who alumni in the room…

John Simm, who played The Master and Doctor Who’s nemesis, also attended the show, as did comedian David Walliams, who played alien-mole Gibbis during the sixth series of Doctor Who.

Capaldi and Tennant also posed for pictures with theatre goers at the London venue.

Did anyone snag a picture with all four?

