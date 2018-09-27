Former Doctors David Tennant and Peter Capaldi went to see Mark Gatiss live on stage

It’s a wonder the universe hasn’t imploded yet.

After their recent reunion at a sci-fi convention in Austin, Texas, two former Time Lords David Tennant and Peter Capaldi both went to see Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss live on stage on the same night.

Gatiss and his co-stars were performing in League of Gentlemen Live at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

And Capaldi and Tennant weren’t the only Doctor Who alumni in the room…

John Simm, who played The Master and Doctor Who’s nemesis, also attended the show, as did comedian David Walliams, who played alien-mole Gibbis during the sixth series of Doctor Who.

Watching League of Gentleman Live, feel like I’m at the Baftas or a Doctor Who convention. John Simms behind, David Tennant 5 down, David Walliams , 8 down and Peter Capaldi in front. I’m now hunting for Tom Baker — The Widower Daddy (@WidowDaddy) September 26, 2018

Capaldi and Tennant also posed for pictures with theatre goers at the London venue.

Two Doctors (and somewhere, a Master) in the house at #LeagueOfGentlemenLiveAgain pic.twitter.com/GGBZLgwAFg — Reetu Kabra (@ReetuKabra) September 27, 2018

Did anyone snag a picture with all four?