Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls: who are the contestants taking part in the new series?

It’s that time again – when ten semi-famous people are rounded up and dumped in the middle of the Pacific Ocean for Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Over the course of two weeks, the contestants will have to learn how to fend for themselves – having access to only a limited amount of water, some basic tools, and the training necessary to find their own food and shelter.

The past two series have featured stars such as Dom Joly, Ollie Locke and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ryan Thomas who met girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh during his stint on last year’s show.

Meet the castaways of series three – which includes CBB contestant Roxanne Pallet…

Roxanne Pallett

Who is Roxanne Pallett?

Roxanne Pallett used to be best known for her three-year stint on ITV soap Emmerdale, where she played Jo Stiles. Recently however, her time on the 2018 series of Celebrity Big Brother has made her a lightning rod for controversy: with Pallett subsequently apologising for her account of a physical assault by fellow housemate Ryan Thomas. The reaction to the incident has put Pallett at the centre of a media storm, with two TV appearances in which she expressed regret for her behaviour.

Eric Roberts

Who is Eric Roberts?

You’re most likely to recognise Eric Roberts from one of the 500 screen credits that he has amassed over a 40-year career. The most recent examples include his role as mobster Maroni in 2008’s The Dark Knight, and a supporting role as a wealthy real estate developer in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2014 film Inherent Vice. He has also appeared on NBC drama Heroes and USA’s legal drama Suits.

And if you’re a big Doctor Who fan, then you’ll definitely recognise Roberts from his portrayal as the Master in the 1996 TV movie.

Martin Kemp

Who is Martin Kemp?

There are two tiers to Martin Kemp’s fame. The first was his role as a bassist in 80s New Romantic band Spandau Ballet, and the group’s success with songs such as Gold – gold! – and True. His second wave of fame came in the 90s, when he and his brother Gary (also a member of Spandau Ballet) turned their attention to acting. After both starring in a film based on the Kray twins, Martin found success with his role as villain Steve Owen in soap EastEnders. In 2002, after a car chase with arch-nemesis Phil Mitchell, Steve was killed off.