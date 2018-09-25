When is Trust on TV in the UK? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

Donald Sutherland stars as billionaire oil baron John Paul Getty in Danny Boyle’s new TV series, Trust.

The series originally aired in the US on FX in March, and now it’s finally airing on BBC2 in the UK. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Trust on TV?

Trust began on Wednesday 12th September at 9pm on BBC2 and continues on Wednesdays at 9pm.

Trust has also been released as a boxset on BBC iPlayer with all ten episodes available from Wednesday 12th September onwards.

What is Trust about?

Much like Ridley Scott's 2017 movie All the Money in the World, Trust will tell the story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III – the heir to the Gettys' oil billions.

The series begins in 1973, shortly before John Paul Getty III is kidnapped. In England, his grandfather John Paul Getty refuses to pay the ransom and it’s up to Getty III’s mother Gail to negotiate with both her father-in-law and the kidnappers to secure her son’s release.

Who is in the cast of Trust?

Trust stars Donald Sutherland as John Paul Getty, alongside Harris Dickinson as his grandson, Hilary Swank as Gail, Brendan Fraser as private investigator James Fletcher Chace, Charlotte Riley as Getty Sr’s friend and lawyer Robina Lund and Anna Chancellor as his contemporary Penelope Kitson.

Executive producers on the show are Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson– the team behind Boyle’s Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire. Boyle, who has just exited Bond 25 over “creative differences”, has also directed the first three episodes of Trust.

Where was Trust filmed?

Danny Boyle reveals: “We filmed last summer in Rome which was ridiculously hot, probably around 40 degrees. However you just have to work with the heat and the local crew know how to make sure you are okay as they are used to it. It’s a great privilege to work with an Italian crew as they have a different rhythm.”

Series creator Simon Beaufoy adds: “Other filming locations included Hatfield House, with the gold ceiling, and also Audley End.

“We filmed the oil ring in Aberdeen and other scenes were done in London too.”

Who else has played John Paul Getty?

All the Money in the World originally starred Kevin Spacey in the role of Getty the elder before he was cut out and replaced by Christopher Plummer, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Is there a trailer for Trust?

Yes indeed, here you go…