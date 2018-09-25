Accessibility Links

The Durrells to end after series four

The ITV drama starring Keeley Hawes as Louisa Durrell will conclude its run next year

ITV’s The Durrells will end after its upcoming fourth series, RadioTimes.com can confirm.

Keeley Hawes and the cast of the drama, which is based on the real-life British Durrell family, who moved to the Greek island of Corfu in the years leading up to World War II, will begin filming its fourth and final series in September, as first reported by the Mirror. The series is adapted from the autobiographical novels written by the real-life Gerald Durrell, which includes his first and best known book My Family and Other Animals.

The Durrells’ stint in Corfu ended in 1939, so the show always had a shelf life. Series three, which aired earlier this year, was set in 1937, so the new episodes (set to broadcast in 2019), are likely to depict the family’s final year on the island.

Plus, the stars are moving on to other projects, too. Hawes, who plays Louisa Durrell, is the lead in Jed Mercurio’s upcoming BBC drama The Bodyguard, and Josh O’Connor (Larry Durrell) has been cast in series three of The Crown as young Prince Charles.

The Durrells series 4 will air on ITV in 2019

