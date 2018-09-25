Strictly 2018: Seann Walsh hits back at judge Shirley Ballas’s hair comments

Shirley Ballas caused a bit of a stir when she told Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant Seann Walsh to “tidy himself up a bit” during the first live show – and now the comedian has had a chance to respond to her comments.

Advertisement

Walsh and his pro partner Katya Jones performed the Tango on Saturday in a dance inspired by BBC1’s hit drama Bodyguard, but Ballas seemed more concerned with the comic’s long hair than his footwork.

“I think you’re a very good-looking man and I love your hair but when I watch Tango I want to see something a little bit more classic,” she said in her comments.

“Maybe tie it back or something, keep it free for the Latin?” she advised. “Tidy yourself up a little bit, it was flying all over the place.”

Appearing on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, Walsh told host Zoe Ball, “I see her point. I suppose I didn’t look like a bodyguard with my hair. It’d be a bit confusing if I turned up at your home as your bodyguard… I know what she meant.”

However, he added, “I think I put so much effort into [the routine] that you almost want to hear about the dance, not the hair.”

Advertisement

Walsh also admitted that he had not watched Bodyguard, and was actually channelling X-Men character Wolverine for the dance, which earned him 18 points.