Outlander’s Sam Heughan shares season 4 teasers

Outlander fans have endured a long hot summer without Claire and Jamie Fraser but, as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, the wait for season four is almost over.

Advertisement

When last we saw Claire and Jamie they’d been washed up on a beach on the coast of what we now know to be colonial North America, but what happens next?

Well, we know a few details about season four – mainly that they’ll be making a new life for themselves in the new world with new friends and new enemies – but we couldn’t resist asking leading man Sam Heughan a few questions about what’s to come when we caught up with him in London.

How will Jamie and Claire’s relationship fare on the frontier? Will new villain Stephen Bonnet really be as evil as those in the know claim? And if Brianna and Roger ever do make their way back in time, will Jamie Fraser prove to be the father-in-law from hell?

Here’s what Sam had to say…

Outlander season 4 is due to air in November 2018 and is coming to the UK soon on Prime Video

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 11 September 2018