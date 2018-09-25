How, when and why is Danny John-Jules leaving Death in Paradise?

Saint Marie’s police station is going to be a lot quieter – because Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) has handed in his badge. After seven years and 62 murders successfully solved, one of the last remaining original Death in Paradise cast members is leaving the show.

Will Officer Dwayne Myers be killed off?

You can’t blame us for worrying about Dwayne’s safety, because Death in Paradise often has people murdered in spectacular style. As you’ll recall, one previous Detective Inspector was famously murdered with a pickaxe, and another was shot. Saint Marie is a dangerous place.

But like Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman, Dwayne will be able to escape in one piece: he won’t be killed off as part of his exit.

Will Dwayne appear at all in series eight?

Sadly, no. Officer Dwayne Myers’ absence will be explained, but he won’t appear on-screen.

How will Dwayne leave Death in Paradise?

It’s possible that his disappearance from Saint Marie will relate to his dad Nelson Myers (Ram John Holder), who played a major role in series seven. Estranged father Nelson came over from London to build a new relationship with Dwayne, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing – literally.

After Nelson disappeared again, Dwayne was in the process of asking boss DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) for time off to track down his dad, when Nelson suddenly appeared on the horizon in a leaky boat.

So Dwayne didn’t need to go off and find his dad, after all – but many issues with Nelson are unresolved. Will that play a part in his exit storyline?

Why is Danny John-Jules leaving Death in Paradise?

Production company Red Planet Pictures say the actor wants to leave the show “on a high”.

He has spent seven years filming the drama in Guadeloupe, with his two young children Danté and Danaè playing minor roles in the show as Jackson and Elize. Let’s see what comes next for all of them…

This article was originally published on 26 April 2018