Jodie Whittaker surprising Doctor Who fans is probably the sweetest thing you’ll watch all week

Jodie Whittaker surprising Doctor Who fans is the video you didn’t know you needed.

Advertisement

While unsuspecting Whovians recorded videos talking about Whittaker’s takeover of the role of the Time Lord, the actress snuck up behind them – and the results are an absolute delight.

There’s squealing, hand-flapping, hugging and tears when fans realise that the Thirteenth Doctor is right there in the room with them and that she’d been listening in the whole time. Watch the heartwarming video below.

SURPRISE! Jodie Whittaker gives #DoctorWho fans the surprise of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/DPewl8NcES — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) September 24, 2018

Some of the fans took to Twitter to share the memory, describing it as the “surprise of a lifetime”.

The secret is out! Finally can share that we were lucky enough to get chosen for this! Special thanks to @DoctorWho_BBCA for giving us the surprise of a lifetime! https://t.co/f4cuSKq726 pic.twitter.com/qbpP45H9VV — Natalia Storie (@natica24) September 24, 2018

Joining my fellow #SDCC #Whovians in that I can finally share this! 😀 What a great treat at the con this year! Jodie you were a delight! Can't wait for 10/7! @DoctorWho_BBCA #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/9xPQaloCKG — Ben Lee (@blee412) September 24, 2018

The video comes ahead of Whittaker’s full debut as the Doctor in October.

On Monday her first episode, The Woman Who Fell to Earth, premiered in Sheffield, where Whittaker posed with 12 other identical Time Lords and hit the red carpet with the rest of the cast.

Advertisement

Doctor Who series 11 premieres on BBC1 on 7th October