Meet the four celebrities competing in the Celebrity Masterchef 2018 final

After surviving intensive heats and a gruelling semi-final, the Celebrity MasterChef finalists are gearing up for the finale, as judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode set our final four a series of daunting tasks.

John Partridge, Stef Reid, Martin Bayfield, Spencer Matthews must create sweet and savoury items for an afternoon tea for legendary pastry chef Eric Lanlard, before each producing a three-course menu to serve to the country’s strictest restaurant critics.

Read on for more on who will be competing in the finals of Celebrity MasterChef 2018 on Thursday 27th September at 8pm on BBC1, before the surviving three compete again on Friday 28th September at 8:30pm.

Spencer Matthews

Who is Spencer Matthews?

TV personality Spencer Matthews is probably best known for his long-running central role in the reality series Made in Chelsea and for a famously brief appearance on I’m a Celebrity.

John Partridge

Who is John Partridge?

John Partridge is an actor – he’s probably best known for the role of Christian Clarke in EastEnders.

Martin Bayfield

Who is Martin Bayfield?

You might not immediately recognise him, but former rugby union player and actor Martin Bayfield was a fixture in most British kids’ childhoods, starring as Hagrid’s body (due to his ‘giant’ stature of 6 ft 10) and Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane’s stuntman in all of the Harry Potter films.

Stef Reid

Who is Stef Reid?

Stef Reid is a Team GB track and field Paralympian, and has won silver and bronze medals in the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics.