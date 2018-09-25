Accessibility Links

Meet the four celebrities competing in the Celebrity Masterchef 2018 final

Meet the four celebrities competing in the Celebrity Masterchef 2018 final

John Partridge, Stef Reid, Martin Bayfield and Spencer Matthews are finalists in Celebrity Masterchef 2018

John Partridge, Stef Reid, Martin Bayfield and Spencer Matthews are finalists in Celebrity Masterchef 2018

After surviving intensive heats and a gruelling semi-final, the Celebrity MasterChef finalists are gearing up for the finale, as judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode set our final four a series of daunting tasks.

John Partridge, Stef Reid, Martin Bayfield, Spencer Matthews must create sweet and savoury items for an afternoon tea for legendary pastry chef Eric Lanlard, before each producing a three-course menu to serve to the country’s strictest restaurant critics.

Read on for more on who will be competing in the finals of Celebrity MasterChef 2018 on Thursday 27th September at 8pm on BBC1, before the surviving three compete again on Friday 28th September at 8:30pm.

Spencer Matthews

Spencer Matthews (BBC)
Spencer Matthews (BBC)

Who is Spencer Matthews?

TV personality Spencer Matthews is probably best known for his long-running central role in the reality series Made in Chelsea and for a famously brief appearance on I’m a Celebrity.

John Partridge

John Partridge (BBC)

Who is John Partridge?

John Partridge is an actor – he’s probably best known for the role of Christian Clarke in EastEnders.

Martin Bayfield

Martin Bayfield (BBC)

Who is Martin Bayfield?

You might not immediately recognise him, but former rugby union player and actor Martin Bayfield was a fixture in most British kids’ childhoods, starring as Hagrid’s body (due to his ‘giant’ stature of 6 ft 10) and Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane’s stuntman in all of the Harry Potter films.

Stef Reid

Stef Reid (BBC)

Who is Stef Reid?

Stef Reid is a Team GB track and field Paralympian, and has won silver and bronze medals in the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics.

All about Celebrity MasterChef

Programme Name: Celebrity Masterchef S13 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. The Final 4) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 22:01 HRS ON FRIDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER 2018** The Final 4 John Partridge, Stef Reid, Martin Bayfield, Spencer Matthews - (C) Shine TV Ltd - Photographer: Production
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

