Bake Off 2018: will there be a double elimination in Spice Week?
Presenter Noel Fielding warned that there could be a double elimination in episode 5 following last week's reprieve – but who could be leaving?
The Great British Bake Off 2018 waved goodbye to zero bakers in Dessert Week due to the absence of Terry and his wonderful moustache – but what does that mean for Spice Week?
At the end of episode four, Noel Fielding delivered the good news that nobody would be leaving the tent – but he did warn that this would likely mean that two contestants would have to leave in week five.
RadioTimes.com can now confirm that in Spice Week there WILL be a double elimination, meaning the number of bakers in the tent will be cut from nine to seven.
It’s going to be brutal, but it will certainly spice up the competition.
The Great British Bake Off airs at 8pm on Tuesday nights on Channel 4