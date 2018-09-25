Bake Off 2018: will there be a double elimination in Spice Week?

The Great British Bake Off 2018 waved goodbye to zero bakers in Dessert Week due to the absence of Terry and his wonderful moustache – but what does that mean for Spice Week?

At the end of episode four, Noel Fielding delivered the good news that nobody would be leaving the tent – but he did warn that this would likely mean that two contestants would have to leave in week five.

RadioTimes.com can now confirm that in Spice Week there WILL be a double elimination, meaning the number of bakers in the tent will be cut from nine to seven.

That was a shocker with no one going home but double elimination incoming so everyone has to up their game! #gbbo — Ryan Brown (@RyBro5676) September 18, 2018

It’s going to be brutal, but it will certainly spice up the competition.

Sorry.

The Great British Bake Off airs at 8pm on Tuesday nights on Channel 4