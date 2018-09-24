Greg James announces he got married – with the sweetest photos

Greg James is having an excellent year. First he took over as host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show – and then he got to marry his partner Bella Mackie.

The two tied the knot seven months after she proposed. James said in a social media post that it was “the most incredible day of my life,” adding: “I feel like I might actually burst with happiness.”

Bella and I got married and it was the most incredible day of my life. I think it was up there for her too. She is the best thing ever and I feel like I might actually burst with happiness pic.twitter.com/Na0TF039DQ — Greg James (@gregjames) September 23, 2018

Would very much recommend @Mprendergast and @arusbridger to serenade you with “The ballad of Barry and Freda if you choose to get married pic.twitter.com/3xMMkHihbF — Bella (@bellamackie) September 23, 2018

The radio DJ also shared photos of their trip across London as newlyweds to find McDonald’s at 4am – and their return to the Ritz hotel to feast on Domino’s pizza in bed.

Scott Mills was on hand to cover the Breakfast Show on Monday morning, giving James and Mackie a lie-in.