Greg James announces he got married – with the sweetest photos

The wedding involved plenty of dancing, serenading, and pizza for breakfast

Greg James

Greg James is having an excellent year. First he took over as host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show – and then he got to marry his partner Bella Mackie.

The two tied the knot seven months after she proposed. James said in a social media post that it was “the most incredible day of my life,” adding: “I feel like I might actually burst with happiness.”

The radio DJ also shared photos of their trip across London as newlyweds to find McDonald’s at 4am – and their return to the Ritz hotel to feast on Domino’s pizza in bed.

Scott Mills was on hand to cover the Breakfast Show on Monday morning, giving James and Mackie a lie-in.

