Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
X Factor contestant J-Sol posts moving message to his late mum after winning over judges

X Factor contestant J-Sol posts moving message to his late mum after winning over judges

Judge Louis Tomlinson was reduced to tears after the singer's emotional audition

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Saturday 22nd September 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: J-Sol. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

The X Factor 2018 hopeful J-Sol has posted a moving tribute on Twitter to his late mum, after receiving four yeses from the judges.

Advertisement

The musician left the panel in tears after explaining during his audition that he’d penned his song back in 2015, following the death of his mother.

The admission prompted an emotional Louis Tomlinson to get up onstage and give J-Sol a hug. “I lost my mum as well,” the former One Direction member said. “You did an amazing job.”

J-Sol thanked viewers for their kind messages on Saturday night, and posted an heartfelt message on Twitter addressed to his mum.

“Listen, I finally took your advice and done this TV show called X factor that you’ve bang’d on about for YEARS,” he wrote. “I’m just sad it’s the last thing on my to-do list from you.”

He captioned the post with a message to his fans, asking them to appreciate those they love “even on the bad days”.

“I beg you, if you got someone that you love, remember to tell them that you love them even on the bad days. Cos you never know when it’s gonna be too late!

“Thank you for all your nice messages, I’m literally overwhelmed with love, THANK YOU,” he posted.

Simon Cowell was also impressed by the 25-year-old’s “amazing” X Factor audition, and confessed that he spoke to his own mother – who died in 2015 – “every day”.

Everything you need to know about X Factor’s Golden X

“I understand how difficult that would have been to perform that but you did,” Cowell told J-Sol.

“It was an amazing audition, you have an amazing voice. This is something we’re all going to remember,” before adding: “I talk to my mum every day and my dad. Literally. You learn that right?

Advertisement

“Every decision you want to make you always talk to them. I’m glad that you came on the show.”

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The X Factor

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Saturday 22nd September 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: J-Sol. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Sunday 9th September 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep4 on ITV Pictured: Athena Manokian. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Who’s through to the X Factor Six Chair Challenge?

The X Factor judges 2018

Ready for the revamp? 8 things you need to know about the new X Factor

Ayda Field for The X Factor

New judge Ayda Field defends her place on The X Factor 2018: “I’m excited to be the underdog and show the boys how it’s done”

The X Factor 2018 judges: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell

X Factor 2018 The Six Chair Challenge is getting a brand new Britain's Got Talent-style twist

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more