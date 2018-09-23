When are The X Factor 2018 live shows on TV?

Everything you need to know about the later stages of this year's competition

It’s time! To face! The live shows! Well, sort of: we’ve still got to get firmly past the audition rounds, the Six Chair Challenge and the Judges’ Houses before Dermot O’Leary jumps on stage to shout: “Your Saturday night starts right here!”

Advertisement

But nothing wrong with getting excited early, right?

So, what can we expect from the upcoming live episodes? Here’s all you need to know.

When are The X Factor live shows on TV?

ITV haven’t yet revealed exactly when the singing contest will reach the live stages.

However, we do know that the final itself is due to air on Saturday 1st December, so if this series features six weeks of live shows like last year’s did, that would mean they would start on 27th September. Whether that’s the case remains to be seen but we’ll update this article as soon as we hear.

Will there be wildcard acts? And will there be another sing-off for the top place of the week?

We’re not sure. Yet. However, the twists and turns of this year’s X Factor will be announced in due course and revealed in this very article.

Where are The X Factor live shows filmed?

Like last year, filming is expected to take place in LH2 Studios in Acton, London W3.

Who are the judges in the X Factor live shows?

Louis Tomlinson, Simon Cowell, Ayda Field/Williams and Robbie Williams won’t be the only judges to appear on the panel during the X Factor’s live stages. Sharon Osbourne is also due to return in a judging role.

Advertisement

It’s not yet clear if Robbie will appear in every live show either. He’s scheduled to perform in Buenos Aires on Saturday 10th November and in Mexico City the following Saturday (17th November) so there may be a spare seat going on the panel for a couple of weeks.