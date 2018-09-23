Bodyguard series finale – live recap and reaction

Who killed Julia Montague? Is she REALLY dead? Join us for a live blog of Jed Mercurio's final episode...

We’ve made it. After seven agonisingly long days, the series finale of Bodyguard is finally upon us. Hurrah!

Advertisement

Jed Mercurio has promised a dramatic conclusion to his gripping drama later this evening (9pm, BBC1) and we will be here, live blogging every step of the way, hoping to FINALLY get our hands on the answers to some important questions. Like…

Who was behind the attack at St Matthews?

What’s the meaning of the information on Julia’s mysterious device?

Is she REALLY dead?

Don’t forget to join us later this evening…

Advertisement

**BODYGUARD SERIES FINALE LIVE BLOG TO BEGIN AT 8:45PM**