Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Who is Aljaž Škorjanec? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional dancer guide

Who is Aljaž Škorjanec? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional dancer guide

The 19-time Slovenian champion won the glitterball in his very first series

118330

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals: Aljaž Škorjanec

Age: 28

Advertisement

Born: Slovenia

Twitter: @AljazSkorjanec

Instagram: aljazskorjanec

Strictly wins: 1 – with Abbey Clancy in 2013, his first year on the show.

Which Strictly celebrity has Aljaz been paired with this year?

Advertisement

Journalist Kate Silverton.

Who is Aljaz Škorjanec?

Aljaz is 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance. He signed up for dance lessons without telling his parents aged just five. His favourite dances are the Paso Doble – “it’s strong and masculine” – and the Foxtrot – “everything is fluid and it feels like every move lasts forever”.

He won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013 and since then he has partnered with TV presenter Alison Hammond in 2014 (they placed 10th), Call the Midwife star Helen George in 2015 (they placed sixth), model Daisy Lowe (8th) and actress Gemma Atkinson (2nd).

Aljaz also married fellow Strictly professional Janette Manrara in July 2017.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly logo

Be there live How to apply for Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tickets

117196

Caroline Flack keen to return for Strictly Christmas Special

111525

Is Gleb Savchenko set for Dancing with the Stars return after Strictly exit?

Carol Kirkwood (RT)

‘Smiling is my default position’: How BBC Breakfast’s forecaster Carol Kirkwood keeps the grey days at bay

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more