How to get audience tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2018

How to get audience tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2018

The ballot for tickets for the live shows has now closed...

Strictly logo

Strictly Come Dancing is exciting enough when it’s on the telly – but nothing quite beats being there in the crowd.

Here’s how to get tickets for the 2018 shows…

How do I get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing?

Tragically, the ballot has now closed for the live shows, but fans CAN apply for the Christmas special by joining the BBC mailing list and selecting “entertainment” as their preference.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

Strictly is filmed at Elstree Studios, apart from one week of the year where the show decamps to Blackpool for a special episode at the Tower Ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

