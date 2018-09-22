Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing: How to vote online and by phone

All the instructions and voting information you need to make sure you can vote for your favourite couple on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

The only way to make sure your favourite Strictly Come Dancing couples get through to the next round is to actually vote! Whether that means picking up the phone or logging in to vote online, here’s how to do it:

How do I vote for my favourite Strictly Come Dancing star online?

First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.

Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.

The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.

Is it free to vote online for Strictly?

Yes – there is no charge for voting online.

How do I vote for my favourite Strictly Come Dancing star by phone?

As soon as we have the numbers you need for each of the Strictly finalists, we will post them below…

How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?

Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.

All about Strictly Come Dancing

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

