Strictly’s stars are VERY excited for the first live show

The celebrities and professionals are gearing up for their first proper routines

‘Tis the season to dig out the sparkles, flick on your TV and immerse yourself in the world of Strictly Come Dancing. Yup, everyone’s favourite dance contest is FINALLY back on screens and boy are we excited for tonight’s first live show…

But the celebrities? Well, they’re a little nervous…

Wouldn’t you be if you were about to showcase your moves in front of a TV audience of millions?

Yesterday saw the contestants perform Saturday’s routines on the Strictly set for the first time…

First rehearsal on the ballroom floor with my coach @gorkamarquez1 it was an emotional one. One more sleep to go @bbcstrictly pic.twitter.com/d02api5iBh — Katie Piper (@KatiePiper_) September 21, 2018

And – for some – the forecast was bleak:

Tune in to watch Strictly Come Dancing tomorrow night 6:25pm pic.twitter.com/el5NniTEPx — Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh) September 21, 2018

But as Saturday morning dawned, the Strictly band were on hand to get everyone in the mood:

Hiii hoooooooooooooo……. morning all. It’s a bit of a grey day, but, the outlook is sparkly with sequins sweeping across the country from the south. 😃 couldn’t help myself 🙄 — SCD Band (@SCDband) September 22, 2018

You can always rely on Katya Jones to raise the energy levels…

Although her partner Seann Walsh looks in need of a pot of coffee…

Kate Silverton is feeling pretty lucky…

@bbcstrictly #strictly wake up early, excited for what today has to bring … I am asked about my ‘good luck’ routines / charms and I find my twitter followers have reached 44k – 44 is my most lucky number hurrah !! Thank you all – here’s to entertaining times ahead x — Kate Silverton (@katesilverton1) September 22, 2018

And her partner Aljaz Skorjanec can’t WAIT to hit the dancefloor:

Today is the day.. First dance with my @katesilverton1 tonight on @bbcstrictly! Tune in, this show is going to be epic! #startdancing #strictlyisback pic.twitter.com/nzHCHMTkcb — Aljaz Skorjanec (@AljazSkorjanec) September 22, 2018

Don’t forget to tune in – Strictly starts tonight (Saturday 22nd September) at 6:15pm on BBC1