Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Who is Kate Silverton? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and newsreader

Who is Kate Silverton? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and newsreader

But how will the BBC newsreader deal with swapping the newsroom for the ballroom?

BBC News

This just in: newsreader Kate Silverton is the tenth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

Advertisement

The 48-year-old presenter – who has fronted several news shows since joining the BBC in 2005, including Breakfast and News at Ten – was unveiled as a Strictly contestant on The One Show.

“I’m excited to confirm that I will be swapping the newsroom for the ballroom and joining this year’s wonderful Strictly family,” Silverton said.

“It’s something of a departure for a news journalist, shifting focus from the headlines to my hemlines and I suspect the only serious element of my life over the coming months will be in training hard and figuring out the foxtrot…”

But although swapping news reports for rhinestones might be a leap for Silverton, she added she was looking forward to “the fun, laughter and all the challenges ahead.”

Silverton – who was revealed alongside Seann Walsh – joins previously-announced stars, including Ashley RobertsDr Ranj SinghKatie PiperFaye TozerDanny John-JulesJoe SuggVick Hope and Graeme Swann.

With only a few contestant spots left to be filled, these are just some of the celebs who are also being linked to this series.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

You can follow Kate on Silverton@katesilverton1.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Who's dancing? Meet all the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 celebrities

imagenotavailable1

Susanna Reid voted most popular BBC Breakfast host of all time

Seann Walsh (Getty Images)

Who is Seann Walsh? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and comedian

Impossible Celebrities (BBC)

When is BBC1’s Impossible Celebrities on TV? Who are the celebrities, and what’s it about?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more