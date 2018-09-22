Graziano Di Prima is already Strictly Come Dancing viewers’ hot favourite

The Italian stallion made quite the impression with his first live performance with partner Vick Hope

There are plenty of regular professionals – including both Karen and Kevin Clifton ­– returning to Strictly Come dancing this year, but the 16th series of BBC’s dance extravaganza also welcomed a trio of new professionals: Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe and Luba Mushtuk.

However, looks like it’s Graziano that really captured viewers’ attention this weekend.

Taking to the floor with celebrity partner Vick Hope, the 24-year-old Italian Latin Champion impressed viewers with his Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man.

In fact, just like Bruno, many at home were “digging the look” of the performance, so to speak…

Like seriously… Welcome to the family Graziano Di Prima 😍😍😍 #strictly #strictly2018 — Its Just Kesha (@SparklingKesha) September 22, 2018

God I've been waiting all night for Graziano 😍😍😍 #Strictly — ♌♥MAYA MYA MIA♥♌ (@MayaMyaMia) September 22, 2018

And, to many watching, Graziano and Vick could be the hottest couple of this series…

Vick and Graziano are a ridiculously hot couple even by #Strictly standards 🔥🔥 — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) September 22, 2018

Vick & Graziano would make beautiful children with lovely hair wouldn’t they #strictly — Ailsa (@glassarmy) September 22, 2018

However, their looks didn’t translate well onto the scoreboard, with the couple only picking up a possible 18 marks out of 40, with judge Craig Revel Horwood only handing the pair a three.

But even if they weren’t a hit with the panel, we’ve got some great news for viewers: nobody’s getting kicked off the show this week, meaning we’ll definitely see more of Graziano and Vick in the next instalment.