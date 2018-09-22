Accessibility Links

‘Lemon tart is not a pie’: Celebrity MasterChef fans were NOT impressed by the judges’ semi-final decision

Viewers weren't happy with Stefanie Reid's choice of 'pie'

Programme Name: Celebrity Masterchef S13 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. The Final 4) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 22:01 HRS ON FRIDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER 2018** The Final 4 John Partridge, Stef Reid, Martin Bayfield, Spencer Matthews - (C) Shine TV Ltd - Photographer: Production

You’d think that baking a pie would be a pretty straightforward challenge for Celebrity Masterchef’s semi finalists.

But viewers were left with a sour taste in their mouths after Paralympian Stefanie Reid decided to whip up a lemon tart when judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode challenged the remaining contestants to make a sweet or savoury pie.

“Honestly, I don’t have much experience with pies,” Reid told a baffled Wallace after revealing exactly what she’d be baking. “I don’t eat them a lot, I don’t make them.

“I’m making a lemon tart, which should class as a pie because it has a sweet shortcrust pastry base.”

“You know how it’s going to look, there’s just a certain level of controversy over whether your tart is a pie,” Wallace told Reid.

When she questioned whether her choice would be controversial, Wallace responded:”You just called it a tart.”

“I’m making a sweet lemon pie, I’ve changed my mind,” Reid said.

Suffice to say many viewers didn’t feel the same way — especially after Strictly’s AJ Pritchard and comedian Zoe Lyons (who did bake a pie) were eliminated from the competition. “Lemon tart is not a pie,” one viewer posted on Twitter.

“AJ did not deserve to go!! The tart pretending to be a pie should have gone,” another viewer posted.

To make matters worse, Reid didn’t add a meringue lid to her ‘pie’, instead placing mini meringues around the side.

Today’s lesson? When life gives you lemons… don’t make a tart.

Reid will compete in the final four alongside John Partridge, Martin Bayfield and Spencer Matthews on Thursday 27th September at 8pm on BBC1

Celebrity MasterChef

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

