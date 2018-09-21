Taskmaster unveils new cast of comedians starring in the next series

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the five brand new comics tackling the Dave show

Taskmaster‘s series seven line-up has been confirmed, and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the comedians taking part in the next series of the smash-hit show.

Advertisement

Stand-up stars James Acaster and Rhod Gilbert are amongst the five brand new – and brave – stars who will be undertaking Greg Davies and Alex Horne’s daft tasks when the Taskmaster returns later this year.

Also joining them are E4’s Drifters and Inbetweeners actor Jessica Knappett, along with comedians Kerry Godliman (Live at the Apollo, Derek) and Phil Wang (Would I Lie To You?, Drunk History).

The ten-part seventh series of the BAFTA-nominated comedy will air on Dave this September, although a firm date has yet to be confirmed.

Series six of Taskmaster saw Russell Howard, Tim Vine, Alice Levine, Asim Chaudhry and Liza Tarbuck tackling tasks such as ‘do something manly with a cardboard box’ and ‘remove a £5 note from underneath a pint glass without touching it’.

Yep, this is just how the new intake can expect to humiliate themselves over the course of 10 weeks…

Taskmaster will return to Dave in September

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 4 July 2018