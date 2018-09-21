Accessibility Links

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar reunite as filming begins on Line of Duty series 5

AC-12 are back together as shooting on the drama's fifth season gets underway

Filming is finally under way on Line of Duty series five.

Last month writer Jed Mercurio had tweeted about “the gang” getting back together, and now the BBC1 drama’s lead stars have been pictured together, reuniting AC-12.

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar were pictured together on 29th August looking surprisingly smiley given the fact that the end of series four saw Line of Duty’s network of “bent coppers” reveal itself to be even larger and more complex than they could have ever thought.

Ahead of the fifth series, Compston teased that the script is “immense” and Mercurio said the new episodes feel like “very fresh territory”.

The writer’s latest drama Bodyguard is currently airing on BBC1, starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes.

McClure meanwhile is set to star in new BBC2 drama Mother’s Day this September, a film focusing on the aftermath of the 1993 Warrington bombings.

Line of Duty is set to return in 2019

This article was originally published on 30 August 2018

