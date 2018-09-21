ITV has “no current plans” for more Maigret

The broadcaster has said that Rowan Atkinson, who stars as the French detective, is “committed to other projects”

After two series of French sleuthing, ITV has announced it has “no current plans” for more Maigret, the detective drama starring Rowan Atkinson.

Maigret is an adaptation of the books by Georges Simenon and follows Atkinson’s Jules Maigret as he solves crimes in 1950s France.

The drama began on ITV in 2016 and has run for two series on the channel, each consisting of two episodes.

Only four of Simenon’s 75 novels featuring the character were adapted: Maigret Sets A Trap, Maigret’s Dead Man, Maigret At The Crossroads, and Maigret In Montmarte.

ITV confirmed that there are no more series on the agenda in a statement to RadioTimes.com, saying: “We’ve no current plans for further Maigret films. Rowan Atkinson is also committed to other projects.”

Atkinson can next be seen reprising his role as Johnny English in comedy spy thriller Johnny English Strikes Again, which is set to be released later this year.