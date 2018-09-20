Unforgotten gets a fourth series

ITV’s hit crime drama Unforgotten, starring The Split’s Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar as police detectives investigating cold cases, has been renewed for a fourth series.

Advertisement

Each run sees DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan (Walker and Bhaskar) reopen an historic case, as they attempt to solve a crime committed decades prior. The third series’ gripping finale, which aired earlier this year, was watched by a consolidated figure of 6.9 million.

Advertisement

The new six-part series will be penned by Unforgotten creator Chris Lang and directed by Andy Wilson, who both worked on the previous three seasons.

Lang, who is also executive producer, said: “I am so delighted to have been asked to make a fourth series of Unforgotten. The reaction to series 3 was better than I could ever have expected (with more people watching the last episode than any other in all three series) and I cannot wait to discover what lies ahead for Cassie and Sunny, and to create a whole new cast of characters for them to grapple with.”

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, who commissioned the new series, said: “We have been delighted with the reception of the first three series of Unforgotten and are thrilled to commission a fourth instalment.

“Chris Lang’s writing is incredibly powerful and his storytelling utterly compelling, so we have no doubt that the new case will have viewers gripped again.”