What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

The Premier League continues this weekend following the international break, with five matches in total picked for live TV.

Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 22 September 2018

Fulham v Watford – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Brighton v Spurs – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Full Saturday fixtures:

Fulham v Watford – 12:30pm

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth – 3pm

Cardiff City v Man City – 3pm

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – 3pm

Leicester City v Huddersfield Town – 3pm

Liverpool v Southampton – 3pm

Man Utd v Wolves – 3pm

Brighton v Spurs – 5:30pm

Sunday 23 September 2018

West Ham v Chelsea – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Everton – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV