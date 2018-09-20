Accessibility Links

What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

(Getty)

The Premier League continues this weekend following the international break, with five matches in total picked for live TV.

Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 22 September 2018

Fulham v Watford – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Spurs – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Full Saturday fixtures:

Fulham v Watford – 12:30pm
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth – 3pm
Cardiff City v Man City – 3pm
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – 3pm
Leicester City v Huddersfield Town – 3pm
Liverpool v Southampton – 3pm
Man Utd v Wolves – 3pm
Brighton v Spurs – 5:30pm

Sunday 23 September 2018

West Ham v Chelsea – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Everton – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Premier League 2018/19 full fixture guide and TV coverage

