Meet the celebrities competing in the Celebrity Masterchef semi-finals

AJ Pritchard, Lisa Maxwell, Zoe Lyons, Stef Reid, Spencer Matthews, John Partridge, Martin Bayfield and Josh Cuthbert are all semi-finalists in Celebrity Masterchef 2018

John Torode and Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

Following four intensive heats, things are hotting up in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen, as judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode set our eight semi-finalists a series of daunting tasks, including preparing a meal for 90 of the staff at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley, and cooking up a sweet or savoury pie.

Read on for more on who’ll be competing in the semi-finals of Celebrity MasterChef 2018 on Thursday 20th September at 8pm on BBC1, before the surviving six compete again on Friday 21st September at 8:30pm.

AJ Pritchard

AJ Pritchard (BBC)
AJ Pritchard (BBC)

Who is AJ Pritchard?

AJ is best known as a professional dancer on the BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, and has been partnered with athlete Lauren Steadman for the upcoming series.

Lisa Maxwell

Lisa Maxwell (BBC)
Lisa Maxwell (BBC)

Who is Lisa Maxwell?

Lisa Maxwell is an actress, best known for her roles in The Bill as Samatha Nixon, in EastEnders as Naomi, and in Hollyoaks as Tracey Donavan.

Zoe Lyons

Zoe Lyons (BBC)
Zoe Lyons (BBC)

Who is Zoe Lyons? 

Zoe Lyons is a stand-up comedian, who has appeared on various television programmes including Mock the Week, The Paul O’Grady Show and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

Stef Reid

Stef Reid (BBC)
Stef Reid (BBC)

Who is Stef Reid?

Stef Reid is a Team GB track and field Paralympian, and has won silver and bronze medals in the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics.

Spencer Matthews

Spencer Matthews (BBC)
Spencer Matthews (BBC)

Who is Spencer Matthews?

TV personality Spencer Matthews is probably best known for his long-running central role in the reality series Made in Chelsea and for a famously brief appearance on I’m a Celebrity.

John Partridge

John Partridge (BBC)
John Partridge (BBC)

Who is John Partridge?

John Partridge is an actor – he’s probably best known for the role of Christian Clarke in EastEnders.

Martin Bayfield

Martin Bayfield (BBC)
Martin Bayfield (BBC)

Who is Martin Bayfield?

You might not immediately recognise him, but former rugby union player and actor Martin Bayfield was a fixture in most British kids’ childhoods, starring as Hagrid’s body (due to his ‘giant’ stature of 6 ft 10) and Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane’s stuntman in all of the Harry Potter films.

Josh Cuthbert

Josh Cuthbert (BBC)
Josh Cuthbert (BBC)

Who is Josh Cuthbert?

Josh Cutherbert is a musician who made his name as a member of the English boy band Union J.

Celebrity MasterChef

John Torode and Gregg Wallace on MasterChef
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

