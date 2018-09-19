New Doctor Who pictures tease Jodie Whittaker’s first episode

The BBC has released two new pictures from Jodie Whittaker’s first episode of Doctor Who.

The images, shared by the official Doctor Who Twitter account, tease details from the Thirteenth Doctor’s debut, titled The Woman Who Fell to Earth.

The first shows Whittaker’s Doctor wearing overalls, goggles and brandishing a new sonic screwdriver. We’re betting heavily that this is the moment that the gadget is made.

Warning! 🙂 Please keep a safe distance when using the new Sonic Screwdriver. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/V7OUok5MOK — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) September 19, 2018

The second is a sinister shot from elsewhere in the episode.

It shows the Doctor, still wearing Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor costume, standing in front of a humanoid outline that’s been made in a chain-link fence. Alongside her are new companions Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill), Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole) and Bradley Walsh’s Graham O’Brien, who seems to be carrying a battery of some kind. Also joining them is Sharan D Clarke as regular character Grace, who is carrying a bag of tools.

We have no idea, of course, who or what could have caused such criminal damage, but it’s safe to assume from the caption – “We don’t get aliens in Sheffield” – that it wasn’t human.

The good news is that we don’t have too long to wait to find out…

Doctor Who series 11 premieres on BBC1 on 7th October