Is Band of Brothers on Netflix?

Band of Brothers is an Emmy-award-winning war drama series based on historian Stephen E Ambrose’s book of the same name, that tells the story of “E” Easy Company, a regiment of paratroopers that fought in World War 2.

Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, it follows the chaos that the regiment witnessed, and their heroic activity from their initial training to the war’s end. Each episode focuses on different characters, played by award-winning actors including Damian Lewis and Ron Livingston.

Originally airing in 2001, at the time it was the most expensive TV miniseries ever to have been made, with a reported massive budget of $125 million for its 10 episodes.

Those who want a slice of the action can stream the show on HBO GO in America or Amazon Instant Video in the UK. It is also available to stream on Now TV.

However, Band of Brothers is not currently shown on Netflix in the UK.