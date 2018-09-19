Doctor Who air date revealed for Jodie Whittaker’s first series

Fans finally know exactly when they’ll get to see the Thirteenth Doctor in action - and it's soon!

After months of keeping the details under wraps, the BBC has finally revealed exactly when the new series of Doctor Who will begin airing later this year.

For months fans have only known to expect the arrival of Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor “this autumn,” but now the broadcaster has announced the airdate for the first full episode as – Sunday 7 October .

“With Chris Chibnall at the helm and Jodie Whittaker’s arrival as the new Doctor we are heralding a brand new era for the show and so it feels only right to give it a new home on Sunday nights at the heart of BBC1’s Autumn schedule,” BBC Content Director Charlotte Moore said of the move.

“New Doctor, new home!” added showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to burst into Sunday nights — and make the end of the weekend so much more exciting. Get everybody’s homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time. (Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits). The Thirteenth Doctor is falling from the sky and it’s going to be a blast.”

Dedicated Who fans will note that this new date shifts Doctor Who away from its traditional Saturday evening slot for the first time in recent history (which we’ve written about in more detail elsewhere), and that the October start will mean the ten-episode series runs right up until December.

Specifically, the finale will presumably air on Sunday 9th December, which could leave a pleasantly short wait for fans before the Christmas special, while also easily allowing the production team to shoot any festive episodes at around the same time as the main series (which creator Chris Chibnall has hinted may have happened already).

And while we’re still a fair way off the series’ first episode, it’s good to finally know exactly when we can expect the Thirteenth Doctor’s adventures to begin. Start the countdown!

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 on Sunday 7 October

This article was originally published on 5 September 2018