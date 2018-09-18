Why isn’t Terry on The Great British Bake Off this week?

Where on earth is that man and his wonderful moustache?

The Great British Bake Off is now into its fourth week, which means there should be nine bakers left – so why are there only eight in the tent? WHERE IS TERRY?

Terry and his wonderful moustache are notably absent from the Bake Off tent in Dessert Week, meaning we won’t be seeing any of those glorious shots of him riding his horse in the country or tending to his bees.

So where is our Tel? At the beginning of Dessert Week, host Sandi Toksvig answers that very question: “Terry is poorly but with the agreement of absolutely everybody he is going to be allowed to come back next week.”

Mystery solved. Phew.

UPDATE: Given Terry’s absence on Bake Off in Week Four, the judges decided it wouldn’t be fair to send anybody home, meaning that for the first time ever on GBBO – no bakers left the tent. But this does mean that TWO bakers are likely to get the boot next week…

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4