Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Why isn’t Terry on The Great British Bake Off this week?

Why isn’t Terry on The Great British Bake Off this week?

Where on earth is that man and his wonderful moustache?

C4, TL

The Great British Bake Off is now into its fourth week, which means there should be nine bakers left – so why are there only eight in the tent? WHERE IS TERRY?

Advertisement

Terry and his wonderful moustache are notably absent from the Bake Off tent in Dessert Week, meaning we won’t be seeing any of those glorious shots of him riding his horse in the country or tending to his bees.

Join us every Wednesday at 11am on the Radio Times YouTube Channel for a LIVE Bake Off recap and chat

So where is our Tel? At the beginning of Dessert Week, host Sandi Toksvig answers that very question: “Terry is poorly but with the agreement of absolutely everybody he is going to be allowed to come back next week.”

Mystery solved. Phew.

UPDATE: Given Terry’s absence on Bake Off in Week Four, the judges decided it wouldn’t be fair to send anybody home, meaning that for the first time ever on GBBO – no bakers left the tent. But this does mean that TWO bakers are likely to get the boot next week…

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in Bake Off 2018 (Channel 4)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sandi Toksvig (BBC)

Sandi Toksvig: ‘Standing as an MP? I’m not going to say no to anything’

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Who's dancing? Meet all the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 celebrities

C4, TL

Who is Terry? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more