Relief as live on-stage marriage proposal at the Emmys ends in a yes

Although the likes of Claire Foy, Thandie Newton and Game of Thrones scooped up the main awards of the night, director Glenn Weiss was perhaps the biggest winner of the Emmys 2018 after he proposed to girlfriend Jan Svendsen on stage.

Advertisement

While accepting the award for outstanding directing in a variety special for the 2018 Oscars telecast – his 11th Emmy overall – Weiss started his speech by paying tribute to his late mother: “Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things, and that’s why she adored my girlfriend, Jan.”

And the crowd started gasping as he continued, “Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And mom was right: Don’t ever let go of my sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.”

Those in attendance burst into applause, before Weiss said: “I didn’t ask yet!”

Svendsen then got on stage where Weiss presented with her with the ring his father had given his mother.

“This is the ring my dad put on my mum’s finger 67 years ago. And to my sisters and brothers, I didn’t swipe it, dad knows I have it, OK?”

“I want to put the ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mum and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?”

He then sunk to his knees and after a brief pause, Svendsen said yes, thus averting what could have been a very awkward public proposal.

As John Oliver said while accepting his award for best variety talk series: “On behalf of everyone in this room, I would like to thank Glenn Weiss’ fiancee for saying yes. This could have been a very different evening. You really came through.”

Advertisement

In fact, the proposal was so successful that now others want to be proposed to in the same way, including Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones. “The man that’s gonna be with me, he’s gonna propose to me on the Emmys!” she declared on Twitter. “If you don’t do that, then you ain’t serious about our love!”