When is Taskmaster series 7 on TV?

The screwball comedy game show is back for a seventh season on Dave

The brainchild of comedian Alex Horne, Dave’s acclaimed series Taskmaster sees Inbetweeners’ Greg Davies as the omnipotent ‘taskmaster’, setting (bizarre) tasks for willing comedians to undertake.

Here’s everything you need to know about series seven of Dave’s hit oddball show Taskmaster.

When is Taskmaster back on TV?

The ten-part seventh season airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on Dave.

What is Taskmaster?

Greg Davies is overlord – and Alex Horne his grovelling second-in-command – presiding over five comedians all hoping to win his favour and complete the odd tasks he dishes out.

Which comedians are taking part in Taskmaster series seven?

For series seven, stand-up stars James Acaster and Rhod Gilbert are joining the latest comedic crew, as are E4’s Drifters and Inbetweeners actor Jessica Knappett and comedians Kerry Godliman (Live at the Apollo, Derek) and Phil Wang (Would I Lie To You?, Drunk History).