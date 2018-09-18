Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: who is top of the leaderboard?

How many points did each celebrity get in week one and beyond? We'll be updating this page each week as the judges' scores are revealed

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

It’s time to conquer that Charleston, to chisel that cha-cha-cha, to rule the rumba – the dance for the Glitterball trophy has begun.

Over the course of the next few months, 15 couples will compete across a range of themes and styles, testing their dancing ability to see where they end up on the weekly leaderboard. The top couple is showered in glory, the bottom two run the risk of going home.

Here at RadioTimes.com we’ll be keeping you updated from week-to-week with the couples’ ever-shifting moves up and down the leaderboard. Check back to see how your favourite couple is doing, and how they’ve performed in the competition overall.

Let the dancing begin!

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice

Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse

What were the Strictly scores last week?

Who was top of the leaderboard last week and who was down at the bottom? What have the scores been in each week of Strictly so far? Take a look back to the very beginning…

Week one

Week two

Week three

Week four

Week five

Week six

Week seven

Week eight

Week nine

Week ten

Week 11

All about Strictly Come Dancing

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

