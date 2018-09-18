Strictly Come Dancing 2018: who is top of the leaderboard?
How many points did each celebrity get in week one and beyond? We'll be updating this page each week as the judges' scores are revealed
It’s time to conquer that Charleston, to chisel that cha-cha-cha, to rule the rumba – the dance for the Glitterball trophy has begun.
Over the course of the next few months, 15 couples will compete across a range of themes and styles, testing their dancing ability to see where they end up on the weekly leaderboard. The top couple is showered in glory, the bottom two run the risk of going home.
Here at RadioTimes.com we’ll be keeping you updated from week-to-week with the couples’ ever-shifting moves up and down the leaderboard. Check back to see how your favourite couple is doing, and how they’ve performed in the competition overall.
Let the dancing begin!
Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec
Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima
Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice
Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke
Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova
Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara
Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell
Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez
Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev
Seann Walsh and Katya Jones
Charles Venn and Karen Clifton
Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse
What were the Strictly scores last week?
Who was top of the leaderboard last week and who was down at the bottom? What have the scores been in each week of Strictly so far? Take a look back to the very beginning…
Week one
Week two
Week three
Week four
Week five
Week six
Week seven
Week eight
Week nine
Week ten
Week 11