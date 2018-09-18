When is The Truth about the Harry Quebert Affair on UK TV?

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey plays a famous author accused of murdering a teenage girl in the adaptation of Joël Dicker's book

Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey plays a famous author accused of murdering a teenage girl in this picturesque adaptation of Joël Dicker’s acclaimed novel.

It’s also Dempsey’s first television role since leaving the acclaimed hospital drama and his role as Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Truth about the Harry Quebert Affair.

When is The Truth about the Harry Quebert Affair on TV?

The new series airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky Witness, starting on Tuesday 4th September.

What’s The Truth about the Harry Quebert Affair about?

Marcus Goldman (Ben Schnetzer), a rising young author struggling with writer’s block, seeks inspiration at his mentor Harry Quebert’s seaside mansion in Maine, only to find that Harry (Patrick Dempsey) is the prime suspect in a murder investigation, after the body of a teenage girl – Nola –who went missing decades ago is found buried on Harry’s property.

Flashbacks reveal that Harry knew the girl – but Marcus is convinced that Harry didn’t commit the crime. But does he know the famous novelist as well as he thinks he does…?

Who is in the cast of The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair?

Patrick Dempsey leads as the eponymous Harry Quebert, supported by Ben Schnetzer (The Book Thief, Pride) as Marcus, Damon Wayans Jr (New Girl) as Sergeant Perry Gahalowood, Virginia Madsen (Candyman, Sideways) as Tamara Quinn, Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) as Nola and Joshua Close (Person of Interest) as Luther Caleb.