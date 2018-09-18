Accessibility Links

Exclusive behind the scenes video interviews with the Strictly 2018 stars and their partners

We caught up with this year's cast at the Radio Times cover shoot

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch show

Why was Kevin Clifton so thrilled to be partnered up with Stacey Dooley? What made YouTube star Joe Sugg head for a dancing show on BBC1? And what has Katie Piper promised Gorka Marquez if they make it to Blackpool Week?

These are the questions you’ll only find answers to in our exclusive video interviews with Strictly Come Dancing’s Class of 2018.

We caught up with the stars and their professional partners behind the scenes at our Radio Times Strictly special edition cover shoot to get all the gossip about their practice sessions and their Strictly hopes and fears.

Join us right here every day this week as new interviews are released and don’t forget to subscribe to RadioTimes.com on YouTube to keep up with all the latest Strictly videos.

Stacey Dooley & Kevin Clifton

Kevin was absolutely thrilled to be partnered up with Stacey, who is eager to bring a bit of Luton to the Strictly studios.

Vick Hope & Graziano Di Prima

Vick says she’s living her best life and is really embracing Strictlification! Meanwhile newcomer Graziano reveals that there’s one judge he’s feeling a little scared of already…

Katie Piper & Gorka Marquez

Katie Piper is more than ready to take on the Strictly challenge and says her injuries won’t hold her back. In fact, she says they’ll make her more determined to do well and she’s made a special promise to take good care of Gorka if the pair make it all the way to Blackpool Week!

COMING SOON

Keep checking back as we’ll be sharing new interviews every day in the run up to the first Strictly live show on Saturday 22nd September!

Read all the interviews and see the spectacular photo shoot in the Radio Times Strictly Come Dancing issue, available now

All about Strictly Come Dancing

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

