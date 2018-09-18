EastEnders envy: Sharon gets jealous as Keanu and Hayley grow close (spoilers)

Sharon will get an attack of the green-eyed monster on an upcoming episode of EastEnders when she becomes insecure about Keanu and Hayley’s friendship. But will jealousy lead to Sharon calling time on her affair?

Viewers are currently enjoying the sexual chemistry between the two illicit lovers, but Keanu’s determination to prove himself to Sharon and get himself a job looks set to cause ructions.

After Keanu hits upon the idea of becoming a minicab driver, Sharon ends up giving him one of Phil’s car keys to help get him started. But, feeling like a failure, Keanu hands them back.

Wanting to make it on his own, Keanu then tries to earn some cash by cleaning Charlie’s cab, but soon comes to blows with Kat and storms off. With no other option, Keanu eventually decides to accept Phil’s car from Sharon.

But just when it looks as though Keanu is going to be making a go of things, a capricious Sharon starts to get envious of her man’s rapport with neighbour Hayley. Clocking the bond between the pair, Sharon has a knee-jerk reaction and takes the keys for the car back from Keanu.

So will Sharon’s change of mood drive Keanu into Hayley’s arms? Find out when EastEnders shows these scenes next week.

