Caitlyn Jenner joins Loose Women as guest panelist

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians will appear with partner Sophia Hutchins

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner will be joining ITV’s Loose Women as a guest panellist.

The US reality TV star will join regulars on the chat show this Thursday (20th September), 12.30pm.

ITV says that Jenner will not only update viewers on her own life, but will partake in debates on the show and be joined by her 21-year-old Sophia Hutchins.

Caitlyn said: “I am so excited to be back on Loose Women and to be back in the UK! Sophia and I can’t wait to update everyone about the amazing work we are doing at the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation.”

Fans of the show might remember this isn’t the first time she’s joined the panel. Jenner – whose children include Kendall and Kylie Jenner – appeared as a guest in May 2017 where she spoke about her transition to a woman.

“My journey to womanhood was very different. It took a very, very long time,” she said. “I missed out on a lot of things of womanhood. I did not experience a lot of things of womanhood. I did not feel sex discrimination growing up, periods, all of that.

“I never had to deal about getting pregnant, just getting other women pregnant – that was my problem – I was on a hot streak there for a while. There was a lot of things I never did have to deal with.

“Finally, I’m out, I’m a Loose Woman!” she added.

Loose Women is on 12.30pm weekdays, ITV