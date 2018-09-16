Viewers absolutely loved the “phenomenal” Killing Eve opener

The first episode of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's new spy drama went down VERY well with audiences

BBC1’s quirky new genre-smashing cat and mouse thriller Killing Eve debuted on Saturday night (September 15) and was met with widespread acclaim from viewers.

The dark and witty drama drew in praise with a “phenomenal” opening episode which followed MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) as she attempted to track down a mysterious assassin called Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

#KillingEve is brilliant. That’s a phenomenal opening episode — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) September 15, 2018

This is already every shade of wonderful. #KillingEve — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) September 15, 2018

I am LOVING #killingeve and now have aspirations to be a slinky assassin — Zoah Hedges-Stocks (@Zoah_HS) September 15, 2018

In particular, Comer was singled out for her mesmerising portrayal of the psychopathic (yet lovable) contract killer…

am i supposed to find the scary mean assassin adorable?? #killingeve — mel 🌟 (@softthirteen) September 15, 2018

Well everyone was right…#KillingEve is magnificent television. Jodie Comer has always been amazing – she deserves all the success coming her way. — Jo Malley (@marciehatter) September 15, 2018

Good morning to Villanelle fans only #KillingEve — Luke Jennings (@LukeJennings1) September 15, 2018

And writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who also penned BBC3’s Fleabag) was praised on her laugh out loud yet thrilling script, based on Luke Jennings’ novella series Codename Villanelle…

Bold, bonkers, and totally binge-worthy. Phoebe Waller-Bridge should now be referred to as HRH of TV #KillingEve⁠ ⁠ — Rianne Ison (@rianne_ison) September 15, 2018

phoebe waller-bridge is a genius, #killingeve is next level and the soundtrack bangs — Sophie (@slwhitlam) September 16, 2018

#KillingEve Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a genius. And if you didn't catch @fleabag, you should. As with the flipped ice-cream in #KillingEve, she is consistently strong on opening scenes. — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) September 15, 2018

I am SO SO proud of Pheobe Waller-Bridge for #KillingEve Its insane and I love her ! Thank you ! — imo gin and tonic (@badcontestantt) September 15, 2018

However, Killing Eve viewers have been left with quite a dilemma: with the entire series now available to watch on BBC iPlayer, should they binge on it or string out the drama over the coming weeks?

Arrgh, decisions, decisions: do I binge the rest of #KillingEve or do I do it on the drip feed on Saturdays? — Kate Bevan BA (Hons), Immodest Woman (@katebevan) September 15, 2018

Question is whether to binge watch #killingeve or drag it out at one a week… — J Courtenay Grimwood (@JonCG) September 15, 2018

While some want to savour it for as long as possible…

Terrific first episode of #KillingEve. I'm going to try and resist devouring it all at once and wait until next week for Episode 2. — Jonathan Mills (@jonathanmills95) September 15, 2018

I will not binge watch #killingeve today just because they're all up on iPlayer. I will not binge watch #killingeve today just because they're all up on iPlayer. I will not… — bridgetmck (@bridgetmck) September 16, 2018

Others went straight to iPlayer and watched the entire thing in one sleep-deprived sitting…

Binge watching #KillingEve Compelling drama/comedy adapted/created/writen/produced by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Staring the amazing @IamSandraOh and @jodiecomer sleep is over rated compared to this. — Jason Speirs (@Speirs139) September 15, 2018

#KillingEve I have just binged the next 5 and half episodes on the iPlayer – I must get some sleep! — Jenny Stroud (@jennys3183) September 16, 2018

The choice is yours…

Killing Eve is on at 9.25pm on Saturday, BBC1. Or you can now watch the entire first series on BBC iPlayer.