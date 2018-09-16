What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

The Premier League continues this weekend following the international break, with five matches in total picked for live TV.

Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 15 September 2018

Spurs v Liverpool – kick-off 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Watford v Man Utd – kick-off 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Full Saturday fixtures:

Spurs v Liverpool – 12:30pm

Bournemouth v Leicester City – 3pm

Chelsea v Cardiff City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace – 3pm

Man City v Fulham – 3pm

Newcastle United v Arsenal – 3pm

Watford v Man Utd – 5:30pm

Sunday 16 September 2018

Wolves v Burnley – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Everton v West Ham – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 17 September 2018

Southampton v Brighton – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV